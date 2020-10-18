Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

