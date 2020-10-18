Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

