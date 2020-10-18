Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $408,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,667 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 542,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,615.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

