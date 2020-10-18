Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 127,154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day moving average is $271.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.19.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

