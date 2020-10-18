Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 88.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $77,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $258,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

