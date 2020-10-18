Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 211.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 61.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $251.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

