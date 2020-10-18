Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Qorvo by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

