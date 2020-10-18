Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other Tenable news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 62,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at $39,144,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,758,331 shares of company stock worth $185,415,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.