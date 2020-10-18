Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

