Diversified Trust Co Buys New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $11,506,209 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

