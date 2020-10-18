Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.