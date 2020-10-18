Diversified Trust Co Buys 983 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $236.99 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

