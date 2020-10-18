Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

