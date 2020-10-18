Diversified Trust Co Buys 575 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 54.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $364.96 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

