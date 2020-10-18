Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,537 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

