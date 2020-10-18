Diversified Trust Co Buys 376 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $246.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

