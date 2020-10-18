Diversified Trust Co Buys 19,415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

