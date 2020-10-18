Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,772 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.