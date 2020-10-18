Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,300 Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 2,449.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 92,406 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 64,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,222,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:CCC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.60. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.