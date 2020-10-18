Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,149 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $6,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $2,066,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

