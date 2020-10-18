Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,196,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 144,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

In other news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock worth $36,772,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

