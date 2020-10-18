Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

