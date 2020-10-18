Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 463,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,568,000 after acquiring an additional 330,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $341.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

