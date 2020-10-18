Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.61 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.