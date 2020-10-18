Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

