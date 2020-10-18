Diversified Trust Co Acquires 6,310 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 213.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,677,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,695,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,068 shares of company stock worth $57,903,496.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

