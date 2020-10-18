Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,924 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

