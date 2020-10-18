Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,830 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $149.92 on Friday. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

