Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,562 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $138.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

