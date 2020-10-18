Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,439 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 367,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

