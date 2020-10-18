Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,211 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 112,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $154.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

