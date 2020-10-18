Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

NYSE:DIN opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $7,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2,842.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7,180.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

