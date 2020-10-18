Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of FANG opened at $29.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 986,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after buying an additional 859,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 424,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after buying an additional 368,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

