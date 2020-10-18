Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.55.

Shares of GWO opened at C$27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 66.36%.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

