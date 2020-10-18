DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 589 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Union Bankshares worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 221,398 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 28,867.7% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 146,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 47.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $92,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,848,623.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,600 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

