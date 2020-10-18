DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,051 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

