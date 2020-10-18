DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 353 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,161,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $285.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.85 and its 200-day moving average is $260.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.