DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 29,916 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

