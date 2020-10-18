DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 28,415 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

