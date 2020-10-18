DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $26,599,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

J M Smucker stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

