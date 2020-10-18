DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $297.08 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,336 shares of company stock valued at $190,402,231 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.97.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

