DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 80.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 50,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

