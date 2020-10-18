DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

