DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

