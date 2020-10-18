DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 25,254 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

