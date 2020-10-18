DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 18,301 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 91.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $2,437,146,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after buying an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after buying an additional 4,050,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $39,510,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $39,046,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

