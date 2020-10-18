DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

