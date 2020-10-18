DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,881 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,594,428. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.