DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Paychex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.