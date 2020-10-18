DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.